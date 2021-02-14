KSAT readers share images of ice over, sleet during Central, South Texas freeze

SAN ANTONIO – The wintry weather that hit Central and South Texas has made for dangerous, icy conditions this weekend — but it has also resulted in what looks like a winter wonderland.

KSAT viewers sent in great images of icy conditions in the Hill Country to our KSAT Connect page on Saturday as temperatures plunged.

Some of the pictures were taken in Sisterdale in Kendall County, a county that has been heavily impacted by the first round of winter weather.

View a slideshow of some of the pictures we received here:

Full Screen Full Screen 1 / 7 Ice is seen in Sisterdale on Saturday, Feb. 13, 2021.

The first round has resulted in cold and cloudy weather, which will continue into Saturday night. Light freezing rain and freezing drizzle are also possible, meaning there can be spotty icing on the roads.

Transportation and local government officials are asking people to avoid travel as much as possible due to the icy conditions.

The second round of more widespread winter weather will move in late Sunday and continue through very early Monday morning. A mix of rain, freezing rain, sleet, and snow will sweep across the KSAT viewing area while temperatures will begin to fall into the low 20s and teens.

View more of the images and videos on our KSAT Connect page.

