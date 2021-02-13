H-E-B adjusting store hours Sunday, Monday due to wintry weather in San Antonio, surrounding areas

SAN ANTONIO – With wintry precipitation in the forecast late Sunday and early Monday and temperatures expected to stay below freezing until Tuesday afternoon, H-E-B has adjusted store hours across the state of Texas.

San Antonio and Hill Country H-E-B stores will be open on Sunday from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. and on Monday from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.

H-E-B officials said customers may see limited time slots available for curbside and home delivery orders and said store hours could be adjusted according to local conditions.

Some customers reported long lines at checkouts and curbside at some San Antonio stores on Saturday.

“Stores have been busy but our store teams are equipped and prepared to serve our customers,” an H-E-B spokesperson told KSAT.

Real-time updates to store hours and operations can be found on H-E-B Newsroom at heb.com/newsroom.

This article will be continuously updated. Check back for the latest information.

