H-E-B puts limits on propane tanks during winter storm

SAN ANTONIO – H-E-B stores have placed a purchasing limit on propane tanks during the winter storm that has struck Central and South Texas.

Propane tanks will be limited to two per transaction “in an effort to make sure all customers have access to products they need,” officials said online.

Product purchasing limits — such as those put on items during the coronavirus pandemic — are put in place to help maintain the supply chain.

H-E-B had already limited aerosol disinfectant sprays, (isopropyl) alcohol swabs, first aid and cleaning gloves, and trial and travel size disinfectant wipes/sprays to two per transaction.

With wintry precipitation in the forecast early Monday and temperatures expected to stay below freezing until Tuesday afternoon, H-E-B has adjusted store hours across the state of Texas.

San Antonio and Hill Country H-E-B stores will be open on Monday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Central Market stores will operate on that schedule.

Click here to see the adjusted hours at other stores throughout Texas.

H-E-B officials said customers may see limited time slots available for curbside and home delivery orders and said store hours could be adjusted according to local conditions.

The H-E-B & Favor Senior Support phone line will be closed on Monday, Feb. 15.

