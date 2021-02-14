San Antonio officials issue public safety alert, urging residents to stay off icy roadways

San Antonio and Bexar County officials issued an emergency alert Sunday afternoon, warning residents that many streets and highways would be closed due to the icy conditions.

SAN ANTONIO – The San Antonio - Bexar County Office of Emergency Management issued a public safety alert Sunday afternoon, warning residents that all major SA highways and other roads are closed due to the icy conditions.

Residents are urged to avoid travel and stay home, as the wintry weather continues to impact the South Texas region through Sunday and early Monday.

“The public should stay at home unless it is absolutely necessary to travel,” city officials said in a release.

According to city officials, the following roads will be closed beginning at 3 p.m.:

All major highways to include:

North and south bound lanes of 281 from loop 410 to 1604

East and West bound lanes of IH 10 from Loop 410 to 1604

East and West bound lanes of Loop 1604 from 281 to IH 10

Hwy 151 between Loop 410 to 1604

1604 East and West from IH10 to 281

US 281 North and South between St Mary’s & Basse Rd

US 281 at IH 35

Wurzbach Parkway

Loop 1604 between 281 and I-35 North

Loop 1604 Overpasses / Flyovers

Loop 1604 West & Hwy 90 W

Loop 1604 West & Hwy 151

Loop 1604 West & IH 10 West

Loop 1604 East & US 281 North

Loop 410 Overpasses / Flyovers

NW Loop 410 & Hwy 151

NW Loop 410 & IH 10 West

NW Loop 410 & US 281

NE Loop 410 & US 281

SE Loop 410 & IH 37 South

Downtown Loop – Upper Levels & Ramps

Upper level of inbound IH 10 West downtown

Upper level of IH 35 Northbound and Southbound downtown

Downtown Loop

San Antonio Police Chief William McManus said in a briefing Sunday morning that the police department and the Texas Department of Transportation want to minimize and prevent weather-related crashes, prompting the road closures.

The closures will start on the North Side and continue south as the weather progresses, according to McManus.

The freezing temperatures have led to the closures of virtually every highway interchange and overpass. Conditions may get worse with more sleet and even snow projected this afternoon.

