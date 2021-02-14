San Antonio police chief holds briefing on icy road conditions

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio Police Chief William McManus will provide an update on how the department is monitoring the city’s icy streets on Sunday.

The briefing is expected to start around 11:30 a.m. over Zoom. The briefing will be livestreamed in this article.

According to the police department, McManus will reinforce what other public officials have been telling residents amid this weather — do not drive unless it is an emergency.

The freezing temperatures have led to the closures of virtually every highway interchange and overpass. Conditions may get worse with more sleet and even snow projected this afternoon.

Check current road conditions, closures in San Antonio area

Early Sunday, San Antonio police officer Travis Gossett was hospitalized in critical condition after he was struck by a car while working a crash on Highway 281 and Brook Hollow.

Police believe the icy conditions, combined with failure to control speed, resulted in the tragic incident.

