Amazon delivery stations in San Antonio closed due to inclement weather

Amazon delivery stations in the San Antonio area have been closed due to inclement weather, the company has announced.
“Out of an abundance of caution, we have closed our delivery stations in the San Antonio area due to the inclement weather,” an Amazon spokesperson said in a written statement. “While we will continue to evaluate the effects the winter storm has on our operations across the state of Texas, customers concerned about the status of an order can find the latest on their delivery status with the Amazon app or at www.amazon.com.”
Further details regarding the closure are as follows:
- Some customers living in areas affected by the winter storm may see delayed delivery times when they checkout. In limited circumstances, some customers outside of the impacted area may also see a slower delivery promise time if the product they’ve ordered is being shipped from an area within the projected path of the storm.
- Amazon customers are able to track their packages through their Amazon app after they have placed their order.
- Amazon Estimated Delivery Window will provide a 2-to-4 hour estimated delivery window to help customers plan their day.
- The Amazon Map Tracking feature lets customers view the progress of their delivery on a map in real time when the driver is close. It allows them to see the remaining number of stops a driver has before their delivery arrives, and helps them adjust their plan in order to receive their package.
- Customers can also share tracking details with friends or family via Amazon Share Tracking, which allows customers to send a link to the tracking information via SMS, email, or messaging apps such as WhatsApp.
- Amazon Photo-On-Delivery is another feature offered. It provides visual delivery confirmation, showing customers that their package was safely delivered and where.