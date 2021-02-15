Amazon delivery stations in San Antonio closed due to inclement weather

FILE - In this Thursday April 16, 2020 file photo, The Amazon logo is seen in Douai, northern France. Amazon is suing the attorney general of New York in a bid to stop her from suing the company over its coronavirus safety protocols and the firing of one of its outspoken workers, Friday, Feb. 12, 2021. (AP Photo/Michel Spingler, File)

Amazon delivery stations in the San Antonio area have been closed due to inclement weather, the company has announced.

“Out of an abundance of caution, we have closed our delivery stations in the San Antonio area due to the inclement weather,” an Amazon spokesperson said in a written statement. “While we will continue to evaluate the effects the winter storm has on our operations across the state of Texas, customers concerned about the status of an order can find the latest on their delivery status with the Amazon app or at www.amazon.com.”

Further details regarding the closure are as follows: