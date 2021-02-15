17ºF

Local News

VIA suspends service until further notice due to dangerous road conditions

VIAtrans, VIA Link service also temporarily suspended

VIA Metro Transit passengers experienced longer wait times at bus stops Sunday Morning due to icy roads.
SAN ANTONIO – VIA Metropolitan Transit has suspended all service until further notice due to unsafe roads and highways, the transportation agency announced Monday.

“As roads and highways remain closed or unsafe for travel throughout the service area, all bus, VIAtrans and VIA Link service is temporarily suspended. We will continue to monitor road and weather conditions and provide updates online, via social media channels, and through local media outlets, when available,” VIA said in a news release.

Passengers are urged to check the VIA website and social media channels or call our VIA Go Line for the latest service updates.

Customer Information lines are open from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m., Monday while service is suspended. Route detours and service changes will be posted at VIAinfo.net and on VIA’s Facebook and Twitter pages using #VIAalert.

To change or cancel a scheduled VIAtrans trip, visit VIAinfo.net/VOS to log on to your VIAtrans online account or call 210-362-5050.

