City of San Antonio to open Henry B. Gonzalez Convention Center as warming center

SAN ANTONIO – The city of San Antonio will open the Henry B. Gonzalez Convention Center as a warming center for residents beginning at 5 p.m. Tuesday, city officials said at a news conference Tuesday.

According to City Manager Erik Walsh, elderly residents and families with children will be a priority.

The convention center will take up to 500 people although capacity may increase, Walsh said.

VIA will provide transportation to residents needing a ride to the convention center. Residents need to call 311 to set up an appointment for a ride.

Residents who decide to drive to the convention center are urged to be careful on the roads and free parking will be available nearby at the Hemisfair Garage, Walsh said.

Several hundred cots and food will be available at the convention center, Walsh said.

Residents are urged to take their own clothing and medicine and whatever other necessary items they may need.

During the news conference, Mayor Ron Nirenberg said that an emergency City Council meeting will be held Wednesday at 2 p.m. to get an update from CPS Energy and SAWS on the status of electricity and water.

Nirenberg said that he empathizes with residents who have been without power for an extended period of time. The mayor said he’s been without power since Monday.

Nirenberg also said he is asking for city buildings to reduce their lighting and asks that private firms do the same.

The mayor also said he is seeking an explanation from the The Electric Reliability Council of Texas about why it wasn’t prepared for this emergency.

