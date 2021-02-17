TxDOT urges people to stay off roads due to dangerous icy conditions across San Antonio area; New Braunfels streets impassable

SAN ANTONIO – Officials with the Texas Department of Transportation are urging people to stay off the roads this Wednesday morning after freezing rain led to a sheet of ice across the San Antonio region.

TxDOT reported that dangerous icy conditions are present across the entire region.

The National Weather Service reported that as of 2 a.m. the freezing rain and sleet event had shaped up to be the worst of all the winter events over the past week.

Ice accumulations were expected to be anywhere from 1/4 to 3/4 inch along/North of I-10, likely causing major power outages and tree damage.

All major highways and ramps in San Antonio are closed due to icy conditions. You can view the latest conditions here.

New Braunfels officials reported that effective at 3:30 a.m., all streets and bridges should be considered impassable until further notice.

Officials said all streets (City and State) are covered in one to two inches of ice and are beyond treatment and emergency workers may not be able to reach drivers if they need assistance.

Some of the snow that fell on Sunday night partially melted but has re-froze.

San Antonio is expected to experience several days of icy roads, which may include black ice.

TxDOT added that drivers should not drive around or move the barricades.

