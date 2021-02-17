WATCH LIVE: ERCOT holds update as millions of Texans remain without electricity

As of Wednesday morning, 2.7 million Texans are still without electricity as restoration efforts have been hampered by another round of freezing rain and snow in parts of the state.

The Electric Reliability Council of Texas had to increase its load shed — the amount of power that needs to be cut to keep the statewide electric grid balanced — back to 14,000 MW after losing an imported line of power.

We know this is hard. We continue to work as quickly and safely as possible to restore power. We gained some MWs overnight but are back to 14,000 MW of load shed; lost east DC-tie imports due to Midwest power emergency. We hope to reduce outages over the course of the day. — ERCOT (@ERCOT_ISO) February 17, 2021

ERCOT officials said they were able to restore power to 600,000 homes Tuesday, but that millions are still without power. ERCOT officials will hold a media call around 11 a.m. with the latest information. The call will be livestreamed in this article.

Residents have gone days without power in some cases, and with the freezing temperatures, homeowners have complained of bursting pipes and water outages.

Reporters on Tuesday pressed ERCOT officials for a timeline on when homes will have power restored, but they could not say how much longer they expected the outages to persist.

In San Antonio, nearly 300,000 customers have been affected by the outages, according to the CPS Energy outage map.

CPS Energy President and CEO Paula Gold-Williams said Tuesday that the frigid temperatures have affected every source of power generation, including wind, solar, natural gas and coal.

With no end in sight, San Antonio has established a warming center for residents needing a place to stay.

Unfortunately, another round of wintry precipitation is in store Wednesday night into Thursday morning.

