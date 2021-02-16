Schertz opens temporary warming centers Tuesday

SCHERTZ, Texas – The city of Schertz has opened two warming stations Tuesday so residents without electricity have a place to get warm.

Crosspoint Church located at 2600 Roy Richard Drive and the Schertz Community Center at 1400 Schertz Parkway, Building 3 will be open until 6 p.m. Tuesday.

COVID screenings and temperature checks are required upon entry and people must wear masks while inside the buildings.

Residents are asked to dress warmly and bring any medications they may need as well as some water and snacks. No pets are allowed in the warming centers.

If you are without power and are in imminent need of shelter, the City has a couple of warming stations setup.... Posted by Schertz Police Department on Tuesday, February 16, 2021

