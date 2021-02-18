Winter weather emergency declaration prohibits price gouging in San Antonio, Bexar County

SAN ANTONIO – A joint City of San Antonio and Bexar County Winter Weather Emergency Declaration aims to protect consumers in San Antonio and Bexar County from price gougers during the winter storm.

According to the declaration, which was filed Wednesday with the Bexar County Clerk, states that the following goods and services cannot be charged for more than the regular retail price:

Groceries, beverages, toilet articles and ice

Restaurant, cafeteria, and boarding house meals

Medicine, pharmaceutical and medical equipment and supplies

Hotel rooms, motel rooms, or any other temporary lodging available to the public

Gas and other fuels, including propane and diesel

Anyone who has been the victim of price gouging is asked to call the Texas Attorney General’s Office at 800-621-0508 or click here for more information.

You can read the emergency declaration below:

