Driver of 18-wheeler ejected, killed in crash on Interstate 10, police say

SAN ANTONIO – The driver of an 18-wheeler is dead after he was ejected from his vehicle during a crash on Interstate 10 on Thursday night, San Antonio police said.

The crash occurred around 8:45 p.m. in the 8600 block of Interstate 10 East.

According to police, the driver of the 18-wheeler was traveling westbound when he swerved to avoid a disabled black sport utility vehicle that was left abandoned on the shoulder of I-10 over FM 1516.

Police said the bridge was iced over and as the driver crested over the hill he lost control of the big rig and crashed into a concrete wall on the right shoulder.

The driver was not wearing his seatbelt and was thrown out of the driver’s door on impact, police said.

SAPD said the man suffered severe head injuries and taken to Brooke Army Medical Center by EMS, where he later died.

The man’s name has not been released.