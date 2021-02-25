Rescue organization to resume search for Texas State student last seen near Luling

LULING, Texas – A nonprofit organization dedicated to finding missing people will restart its search for a Texas State student who has not been seen since December.

Starting Friday, Texas Search and Rescue — known as TEXSAR — will commence on a large search for Jason David Landry, 21.

Landry was involved in a car crash near Luling that happened around midnight on Dec. 14, according to the Caldwell County Sheriff’s Office.

Law enforcement officers found the crashed vehicle near Salt Flat Road north of Interstate 10, but do not know how the incident occurred. Investigators found personal items and a cell phone in the vehicle.

Landry is from the Houston area and was believed to be traveling home when he crashed.

Rescue organizations have unsuccessfully searched for Landry before. TEXSAR officials said more than 100 members will be involved in this search, including a search and rescue K9 team and a mounted search patrol.

Rescuers will also have eyes in the sky with a helicopter and drones.

“TEXSAR members have volunteered over 2,000 hours and counting to this search and investigation and have continued smaller searches since the conclusion of the large-scale searches in December,” according to a statement from the organization in a news release.

Anyone with information on Landry is asked to contact Detective Ferry with the Caldwell County Sheriff’s Office at 512-398-6777, extension 4516.

