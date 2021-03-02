Man killed in hit-and-run on I-35 in New Braunfels, police say

Lights atop a police cruiser flash at the scene of a crime in this undated file image.

NEW BRAUNFELS, Texas – A man walking on the highway was killed in a hit-in-run crash on Interstate 35 in New Braunfels late Monday night, the New Braunfels Police Department said.

The crash happened around 8:15 p.m. in the 1900 block of Interstate 35 North, near the FM306 overpass.

According to police, the man was struck by a large-profile vehicle that then drove off. The man was also hit by multiple cars in the main lanes of I-35, police said.

Investigators say they do not know why the man was walking on the highway, as he was not part of a road construction crew working in the area.

Officers closed the northbound lanes of the highway as investigators worked at the scene. The northbound highway eventually reopened around 11 p.m. Monday, police said.

The victim, however, has not been identified. He is described as having dark hair and was wearing a black long sleeve hoodie, dark colored pants and work boots. Anyone with information is asked to call New Braunfels police at 830-221-4100.

The investigation into the crash is ongoing.