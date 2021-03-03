Dogs from Austin area shelters flown to Florida by rescue group following winter storm

SAN MARCOS – Shelter dogs from the Austin area just got the trip of a lifetime after ice storms and freezing weather affected most of the state two weeks ago.

Wings of Rescue, a donation-based charity that specializes in flying large-scale transports of at-risk shelter pets from overcrowded shelters and disaster areas, flew 70 shelter dogs from San Marcos to Florida on Wednesday.

“People and pets were in dire circumstances without heat, electricity and in many cases running water,” Wings of Rescue told KSAT. “Animal shelters were hit particularly hard as temperatures dropped into the single digits.”

According to organizers, the flight was funded by the Peggy Adams Animal Rescue League with support from Tito’s Handmade Vodka and the spirits company’s Vodka for Dog People program.

The group has flown four flights and carried more than 400 shelter dogs and cats affected by the recent winter storms. Additionally, the group has flown in 2,500 pounds of blankets for shelter animals in Fort Worth.

The organization said it would continue to help affected shelter pets by flying an additional 300 affected shelter pets on three flights, including the flight from San Marcos.

According to the organization, all of the animals are fully vetted and healthy.

“While at Peggy Adams Animal Rescue League, all of the pets flown will be evaluated and receive any follow-up medical care needed before being put up for adoption,” Wings of Rescue told KSAT.

