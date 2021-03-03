Man in critical condition after being shot at SW Side home, police say

SAN ANTONIO – A man in his 40s is in critical condition after he was shot in the face at a Southwest Side home early Wednesday morning, San Antonio police said.

Officers were called around 1:45 a.m. to a home in the 2600 block of Quintana Road, not far from Highway 13 and Old Pearsall Road after receiving word of a person wounded.

According to police, as many as six people were inside the house when someone pulled out a gun and started firing.

Police said they don’t know if alcohol or drug use was involved, but did say when they arrived they found the victim and two other people including the shooter unconscious on the ground.

The victim and the suspect were both taken to area hospitals. Their names have not been released.

At this time, a motive for the shooting is not currently known. The investigation into the shooting is ongoing, police said.