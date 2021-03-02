Man kicks in door of motel room, shoots at pair inside, police say

LaDarian Sapp is charged with burglary of a habitation, with intent to commit assault.

SAN ANTONIO – A man has been arrested after he allegedly kicked in the door of a motel room and fired gunshots at two unsuspecting people inside, San Antonio police said.

LaDarian Sapp, 24, is charged with burglary with intent to assault.

According to an arrest warrant affidavit, Sapp went to the Motel 6 in the 9900 block of I-35 North on Feb. 27 and kicked down the door just before firing several gunshots.

The affidavit states that Sapp’s girlfriend was in the room with another man and another couple.

Police say Sapp shot at the men as he entered the room, but missed. One of the men then tried to wrestle the gun away from him and was grazed in the head by a bullet, the affidavit said.

Police said Sapp lost control of the gun and fled on foot to a nearby vehicle. The two men fired upon also fled, fearing his return and were chased by police who did not know if they were suspects or victims.

The affidavit said the driver of that vehicle had outstanding warrants and crashed into a chain link fence. He was taken into custody. The affidavit did not say what charges that man now faces.

Officers later interviewed the women from the motel and Sapp’s girlfriend identified him as the shooter, police said.

Sapp is currently being held on a $80,000 bond.

