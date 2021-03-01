San Antonio woman shot by 71-year-old homeowner during home robbery sentenced to 20 years in prison

Fabiola Martinez was sentenced to 20 years in prison for burglary of a habitation and 10 years for injury to an elderly, with both sentences to run concurrently.

BOERNE, Texas – A San Antonio woman was sentenced to 20 years in prison for trying to rob the home of a 71-year-old Kendall County woman who ended up shooting the suspect.

Fabiola Martinez was sentenced Friday by a Kendall County judge to 20 years for burglary of a habitation and 10 years for injury to an elderly, with both sentences to run concurrently. Martinez pleaded guilty to the charges and asked that the court decide her punishment.

Since Martinez used a deadly weapon, a knife, in the crime, she is required to serve half of her sentence in prison before eligible for parole, Kendall County Special Victims Prosecutor Nick Socias said.

According to an arrest affidavit, Martinez forced her way into the woman’s home in the 600 block of Kendall Parkway in June 2019. The two women got into a struggle and the homeowner was cut in the hand by a knife. Moments later, the homeowner got a gun and shot Martinez in the ear, the affidavit said.

“This was an incredibly brazen, targeted, and violent offense that took place in broad daylight in a peaceful Kendall County community,” Socias said. “This defendant calmly shopped at target for Duck tape, a knife, gloves, and other accessories for her crime; disguised her appearance, banged on the door of an elderly couple her family cleaned for until they answered the door, then pushed her way inside. Thank God that one of the victims had a gun or else I fear this would have ended much worse.”

Martinez asked for leniency because she is a first offender, was shot in the ear, and is the only parent for all of her children. She faces deportation after serving her sentence.

“This sentence sends a resounding message to those who wish to come to Kendall County and target our more vulnerable population. It should reassure citizens that we will use every asset we have to protect our community,” said Kendall County Criminal District Attorney Nicole Bishop.