Woman rescued after truck launches off retaining wall, crashes into North Side apartment, police say

SAN ANTONIO – A woman was rescued by San Antonio firefighters after a driver crashed his truck into her North Side apartment overnight.

According to San Antonio police, the driver launched off of a retaining wall and dropped into the apartment just before 12:30 a.m. Thursday in the 8100 block of Callaghan Road, not far from Interstate 10.

A sergeant at the scene said he had hit the gas instead of the brakes while driving in a Valero parking lot.

The woman was in her kitchen when the truck crashed into the apartment, leaving her pinned by a wall.

She was rescued by SAFD and was able to walk to paramedics before she was transported to University Hospital.

Police said she’s in stable condition.

The driver, a man in his 50s, was also transported to University Hospital. He suffered minor injuries and will be assessed for driving while intoxicated at the hospital.

Firefighters had to use a winch to pull the truck out of the apartment.

The family of a woman who was injured after a truck crashed into her North Side apartment on March 11, 2021, helps clean up the mess. (KSAT)

