Woman rescued after truck launches off retaining wall, crashes into North Side apartment, police say

The woman was pinned after the crash in the 8100 block of Callaghan Road

Rebecca Salinas
, Digital Journalist

SAN ANTONIO – A woman was rescued by San Antonio firefighters after a driver crashed his truck into her North Side apartment overnight.

According to San Antonio police, the driver launched off of a retaining wall and dropped into the apartment just before 12:30 a.m. Thursday in the 8100 block of Callaghan Road, not far from Interstate 10.

A sergeant at the scene said he had hit the gas instead of the brakes while driving in a Valero parking lot.

The woman was in her kitchen when the truck crashed into the apartment, leaving her pinned by a wall.

She was rescued by SAFD and was able to walk to paramedics before she was transported to University Hospital.

Police said she’s in stable condition.

The driver, a man in his 50s, was also transported to University Hospital. He suffered minor injuries and will be assessed for driving while intoxicated at the hospital.

Firefighters had to use a winch to pull the truck out of the apartment.

The family of a woman who was injured after a truck crashed into her North Side apartment on March 11, 2021, helps clean up the mess. (KSAT)

