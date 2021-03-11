SAPD: Man found dead after crashing car into West Side building also had gunshot wound

SAN ANTONIO – A man was found dead after he crashed his car into a building on the West Side, San Antonio police said.

Investigators said the crash happened around 4 a.m. Thursday in the 2600 block of Westward, not far from West Military Drive and Highway 90.

Witnesses told police they saw the man drive straight into a building at the Westward Plaza Apartments.

Police said the man had been shot, but it is unclear if he died from the gunshot wound or from the impact in the crash.

He died at the scene and has not been identified by authorities. An SAPD sergeant said he was either in his late 20s or early 30s.

Police said that witnesses reported hearing gunshots nearby before the wreck.

No one else was injured in the incident.

This is a developing story. It will be updated as more information becomes available.

Read also: