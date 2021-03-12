Woman charged with murder in alleged love triangle indicted by Bexar County grand jury

San Antonio police said Priscilla Caballero, 37, has been charged with murder following a fatal shooting at a home in the 100 block of Seashell Place on Tuesday, Jan. 4, 2020. This image is from May 2020. Image: BCSO

SAN ANTONIO – A 35-year-old woman has been indicted by a Bexar County grand jury in connection with what police said was a love triangle slaying.

The indictment alleges that Priscilla Caballero shot and killed Yvette Salinas around 1:30 a.m. on Jan. 5 at a home in the 150 block of Seashell Drive.

According to police, officers arrived to find Salinas with a gunshot wound to the head. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators said it appears Caballero and Salinas were both “romantically involved” with the same man, who also lived at the home.

Salinas went to the home to confront Caballero, police said. At some point during the confrontation, Caballero fired one shot at the woman, according to SAPD.

Caballero fled in a gray BMW vehicle but was later located by officers, investigators said.

Priscilla Caballero was indicted on a murder charge.

