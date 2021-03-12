Man accused of dismembering woman indicted by Bexar County grand jury

Rafael Castillo, 26, has been charged with murder, according to BCSO. Image: Bexar County Jail.

SAN ANTONIO – A 26-year-old man was indicted by a Bexar County grand jury in connection with the gruesome death of a woman.

The indictment alleges that on Nov. 19 Rafael Castillo killed Nicole Perry by striking her with an ax and dismembering her hands with a bladed instrument, the Bexar County District Attorney’s Office said.

According to an arrest warrant affidavit, Castillo killed Perry in front of her fiancé, who told authorities that he was “forced to clean up the scene under duress and he was scared for his life.”

Perry’s body, which was wrapped inside a black trash bag, was found by a Public Works Department crew assigned to clean up trash in the area near the 9200 block of South W.W. White Road.

Castillo is charged with murder. He could face up to life in prison if a jury finds him guilty of that charge.

