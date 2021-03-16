Sources: BCSO jailer charged with DWI as torrid pace of deputy arrests continues

This is a service photo of Bexar County Sheriff’s deputy Abigail Colbert, 24, who faces a misdemeanor charge of DWI.

SAN ANTONIO – A recently-hired Bexar County Sheriff’s deputy was arrested overnight on suspicion of driving while intoxicated, multiple sources confirmed to the KSAT 12 Defenders Tuesday.

Abigail Colbert, 24, faces a misdemeanor charge of DWI after being taken into custody around 2:20 a.m. in the 15700 block of U.S. Highway 281 North, near Redland Road, county booking records show.

Colbert, according to sources, is the second BCSO deputy in as many days to face criminal charges.

Deputy Thomas Lucero was arrested Monday after being indicted along with two other people as part of a scheme to take prohibited substances and items into the jail.

Seven BCSO deputies have already faced criminal charges since the start of 2021, putting the agency on pace to have more than 30 arrests this year.

A mugshot for Colbert was not yet available Tuesday morning but BCSO did release her service photo.

An official statement from BCSO said Colbert had been employed since February and was assigned to the Bexar County Adult Detention Center.

She was still in the probationary period and has been terminated according to Bexar County Sheriff’s Office Civil Service rules.

Sheriff Javier Salazar released the following statement about the arrest:

“I personally welcomed her on her first day here several weeks ago, and I was there to personally terminate her as her career with the Sheriff’s Office ended.”