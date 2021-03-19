Salvation Army to host drive-thru public food distribution on Saturday

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

A volunteer waits to hand out water Wednesday, Feb. 24, 2021, in Houston. The City of Houston, in collaboration with CrowdSource Rescue, Operation BBQ Relief and the Salvation Army served hot meals to those still impacted by last week's Severe Winter Storm Uri. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)

SAN ANTONIO – The Salvation Army will host a drive-thru public food distribution on Saturday morning in San Antonio, organizers announced on Friday.

The food distribution will take place from 9 a.m. until 11 a.m. outside the Salvation Army’s Mission Corps facility located at 3802 SW Military Drive.

Grocery items are expected to include fruits, vegetables, milk, eggs, beef, chicken, non-perishable items and bottled water, according to the organization’s news release.

The organization expects to serve about 300 households on a first-come, first-served basis while supplies last, according to the Salvation Army, which added that an on-site registration will be conducted.

The organization recommends making sure your vehicle has plenty of gas and arriving with your vehicle’s trunk emptied to receive the full benefits.