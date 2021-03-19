Salvation Army to host drive-thru public food distribution on Saturday

SAN ANTONIO – The Salvation Army will host a drive-thru public food distribution on Saturday morning in San Antonio, organizers announced on Friday.
The food distribution will take place from 9 a.m. until 11 a.m. outside the Salvation Army’s Mission Corps facility located at 3802 SW Military Drive.
Grocery items are expected to include fruits, vegetables, milk, eggs, beef, chicken, non-perishable items and bottled water, according to the organization’s news release.
The organization expects to serve about 300 households on a first-come, first-served basis while supplies last, according to the Salvation Army, which added that an on-site registration will be conducted.
The organization recommends making sure your vehicle has plenty of gas and arriving with your vehicle’s trunk emptied to receive the full benefits.