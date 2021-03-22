Couple woke up to fire in their West Side home, firefighters say

SAN ANTONIO – A fire in a West Side home early Monday morning gave a man and woman a close call with danger.

San Antonio firefighters say the entire front side of the home, located in the 400 block of Brandywine Avenue, went up in flames shortly before 6:30 a.m.

“The occupants stated that they just woke up to fire and smoke in the house,” said Capt. Landon Digby with the San Antonio Fire Department.

The couple inside had to make a quick escape.

Brandywine house fire image. (KSAT)

With their front door blocked by flames, they told firefighters they had only one way out.

“That’s the story we’re getting is that the tenants that were there did have to go out the back window,” Digby said.

Paramedics checked out the man and woman at the scene.

Later they were able to walk away from the ambulance.

Fire and arson investigators were called in to figure out how the fire started.

It ended with the home in shambles, and the couple out on the street.

“The house is going to be a total loss but (fire crews) were able to keep it from going to the houses on either side,” Digby said.

