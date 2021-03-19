Residents displaced following apartment fire on far West Side, firefighters say

Roughly 25 residents have been displaced by an overnight apartment fire on the city's far West Side.

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio firefighters fought a massive apartment fire early Friday on the far city’s West Side that officials say left many residents without a place to call home.

The fire was called in around 12 a.m. at the Candleridge Apartments in the 7900 block of West Military Drive, not far from Marbach Road and Highway 151.

Firefighters said when they arrived they found heavy flames showing from the first and second floor of the apartment building. The fire tore though four units of the apartment and two other units had to be evacuated due to loss of power, fire officials said.

Investigators say one of the residents appears to have been cooking and then left the apartment. When she returned, the fire had already taken hold, firefighters said.

Authorities say roughly 25 people were displaced by the fire, but no one was hurt.

Damage to the building is estimated at $115,000.