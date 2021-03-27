Now hiring! Job fair to be held Tuesday at Tower of the Americas

SAN ANTONIO – If you’re looking for a new job, then you may want to head over to Tower of the Americas early next week.

The Tower of the Americas is hosting a job fair Tuesday, March 30, from noon to 4 p.m.. There are job openings at the Tower of the Americas, Rainforest Café, Joe’s Crab Shack, Bubba Gump Shrimp Co. and GO RIO.

Some of these positions include servers, bussers, hostesses, line cook, prep cook, retail associate, facilities, mechanic, sales manager, admissions, dishwashers and tour guides/boat captains, according to event planners.

Those that are interested in the available jobs can apply in-person at the event or by texting “LANDRYS” to 77948 in advance.

Any applicants hired at the job fair will receive a $250 signing bonus, according to event planners.

Some positions may require a valid driver’s license and a pre-employment background check.

