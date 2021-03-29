‘Final sacrifice:’ Ambushed Texas DPS trooper will remain on life support until organs are donated

In the final act of his life, Texas Department of Public Safety Trooper Chad Walker will remain on life support to donate his organs, the agency announced on Monday.

Walker, who was shot by a driver on the side of a road near the north Texas community of Mexia on Friday night, “no longer displays signs of viable brain activity,” according to a DPS tweet.

This final sacrifice embodies Trooper Walker’s actions throughout his life and service as a Texas Highway Patrol Trooper. The Walker family is grateful for the continued support and prayers as they remain at Chad’s side. (2/2) — Texas DPS (@TxDPS) March 29, 2021

“This final sacrifice embodies Trooper Walker’s actions throughout his life and service as a Texas Highway Patrol Trooper,” Texas DPS officials wrote. “The Walker family is grateful for the continued support and prayers as they remain at Chad’s side.”

The trooper was being treated for critical injuries at Baylor Scott & White - Hillcrest Hospital in Waco.

The man who shot Walker, DeArthur Pinson Jr., 36, was found dead Saturday afternoon, authorities said. His death was ruled a suicide.

Walker was called to assist Pinson Jr. at 7:45 p.m. Friday, near the intersection of US Highway 84.

The trooper had pulled up behind Pinson Jr.’s vehicle, which was parked on the shoulder of the roadway. That’s when officials said Pinson Jr. got out of the driver’s seat with a handgun and fired multiple rounds through the trooper’s windshield.

Walker was shot in his head and abdomen, officials said.

