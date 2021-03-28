DPS trooper still in critical condition following roadside ambush, officials say

Editor’s note: We originally reported the trooper had succumbed to his injuries, citing a police department. However, according to Texas DPS, he is still in critical condition.

State Trooper Chad Walker is still in critical condition after being shot by a driver on the side of a road near Mexia, Texas, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety.

Trooper Walker is still alive but remains in critical condition. Your thoughts and prayers for him and his family are much appreciated 🙏🏼💙 pic.twitter.com/v8gq8VICub — Texas DPS (@TxDPS) March 28, 2021

The trooper is being treated for critical injuries at Baylor Scott & White - Hillcrest Hospital in Waco.

The man who shot Walker, DeArthur Pinson Jr., 36, is deceased, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety. Authorities said he died by suicide Saturday afternoon.

Trooper Walker was called to assist a motorist, Pinson Jr., at 7:45 p.m., Friday, near the intersection of US Highway 84.

The trooper had pulled up behind Pinson Jr.’s vehicle, which was parked on the shoulder of the roadway. That’s when officials said Pinson Jr. got out of the driver’s seat with a handgun and fired multiple rounds through the trooper’s windshield.

Trooper Walker was shot in his head and abdomen, according to the TDPS. He was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

Pinson Jr. had fled the scene of the incident and authorities issued a Blue Alert to aid in their search Saturday morning.

As of Saturday afternoon, officials found he had died by suicide, as confirmed by Limestone County Judge Richard Duncan.

UPDATE: The suspect accused of shooting DPS Trooper Chad Walker near Mexia Friday night has died by suicide, according... Posted by Mclennan County Sheriff's Office on Saturday, March 27, 2021

Further details are limited at this time. We’ll bring more updates as they become available.

