Contractor hired to provide services for migrant teens in SA unprepared for their arrival, San Antonio city manager says

SAN ANTONIO – A contractor hired by the federal government to provide services for the migrant teens being housed at the Freeman Coliseum was not prepared for their arrival, according to City Manager Erik Walsh.

Walsh discussed the contractor during Thursday’s City Council meeting.

The 500 unaccompanied minors arrived at Freeman Coliseum on Monday, and 80 Head Start employees worked to help the migrants.

“Employees began working over there in two different shifts in order to allow the contractor time to ramp up. There are a number of volunteer organizations who are also helping over there, as of 8 a.m. (Thursday) morning. They have taken over that operation, and our employees are not there anymore,” Walsh said.

The Department of Health and Human Services contracted with Bexar County to provide 2,400 beds for unaccompanied minors at Freeman.

Walsh said JBSA-Lackland Air Force Base is expecting to house up to 200 unaccompanied minors next week.

Ad

More on KSAT: