Whataburger giving $90 million in bonuses to employees for ‘continuing to go the extra mile’

SAN ANTONIO – Whataburger is thanking its more than 45,000 employees with $90 million in bonuses.

The San Antonio-based burger chain on Wednesday said that the bonuses are a “thanks” to staff for their service during the coronavirus pandemic and severe winter weather. The bonuses apply to employees across Whataburger’s 10-state footprint.

Employees also received Extra Mile bonuses, emergency pay and the doubling of their 401(k) plan matching for 2020, officials said.

“The past year reshaped how we live, work and play, with the restaurant and hospitality industry being heavily impacted by the pandemic and this year’s crippling winter storms. We are so humbled and grateful for the loyalty of our customers during this time,” Whataburger CEO Ed Nelson said in a news release.

“And we wanted to help ensure that our Family Members and their families were taken care of and thank them for continuing to go the extra mile to serve our guests with great Pride, Care and Love,” he added.

Whataburger also announced general managers will be elevated to operating partners, a new title. Operating partners could make a six-figure salary and have the opportunity for bonuses, officials said.

The chain has more than 840 locations that bring in $2.5 billion annually.

