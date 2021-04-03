Eating these vitamins can help with depression, doctors say

Depression is something millions of Americans deal with every day.

While the mood disorder is often treated with various kinds of medications, doctors agree that eating the right kind of vitamins can also help.

One of the main supplements nutritionists recommend is omega-3 fatty acids.

A randomized study, done in 2020 of more than 600 women, published on healthline.com found that omega-3 vastly improved symptoms of depression in pregnant and postpartum women.

Doctors say omega-3 can also lower blood pressure and reduce the likelihood of a heart attack or stroke.

Next, Vitamin D.

Most nutritionists agree many people don’t have the proper levels of Vitamin D in their diet, and that can be a contributing factor to depression.

Research shows people with the lowest levels of Vitamin D usually have the most depressive symptoms.

Finally, zinc.

Many health professionals agree zinc is extremely important to brain health, and a lack of it is strongly linked to depression.

Various studies show when patients took zinc supplements alongside anti-depression medication, they experienced fewer depressive symptoms.

Talk to your doctor before trying any new supplements.

Health professionals also agree you can help overcome depression by doing moderate exercise, playing with a pet, and eating some dark chocolate.

