Sheriff’s office warns of active scam collecting donations on behalf of injured deputy

BIG WELLS, Texas – The Dimmit County Sheriff’s Office is warning of an active scam that’s asking for donations to go toward medical costs for a deputy who was shot during a traffic stop.

The sheriff’s office took to social media Friday, saying the DCSO and the deputy’s family are not collecting donations at this time. The deputy’s family also posted to social media, saying the medical expenses have been taken care of.

“It has been brought to our attention that there are individuals involved in a scam asking for donations for DCSO Deputy Garcia. At this time the Garcia Family and the Dimmit County Sheriff’s Office ARE NOT collecting or asking for donations. Please be aware and stay vigilant,” said the sheriff’s office in a statement.

Ad

According to a report from the Associated Press, Deputy Joshua Garcia is expected to make a full recovery after being shot during a traffic stop Tuesday evening, near Big Wells, Texas.

The suspect, Rocky Carrizales, was being questioned by the deputy when he fired his gun and struck Deputy Garcia in the lower abdomen, according to the AP.

The deputy was taken to a hospital in San Antonio for further treatment and was in stable condition at last check.

Carrizales was also wanted on a federal warrant and was arrested after he tried to flee the scene, according to the AP’s report. He was taken to a hospital for further treatment.

More on KSAT:

Texas deputy expected to recover after shot in traffic stop