Deputies: Woman hit, killed by vehicle in early Easter morning tragedy

UVALDE COUNTY, Texas – A death investigation is underway after a woman was fatally struck by a vehicle early Easter morning, according to the Uvalde County Sheriff’s Office.

The incident happened shortly after midnight Sunday at the Heartstone subdivision in Concan, Texas.

Deputies said two men were leaving a home in the subdivision when they fatally struck the female pedestrian.

The vehicle fled the scene and the suspects are still at large, according to authorities.

Concan first responders and Uvalde EMS performed life-saving measures on the woman, but she succumbed to her injuries, according to officials.

No arrests have been made as of yet and the investigation is still ongoing.

We’ll bring more details as they become available.