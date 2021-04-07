Do you know this woman? San Marcos police say she used a kitchen knife to rob a Sunoco gas station

SAN MARCOS, Texas – The San Marcos Police Department is asking the public for help in identifying and locating a robbery suspect.

According to police, at 3:29 a.m. on April 5, a woman walked into a Sunoco gas station near Redwood Road and Highway 123 and robbed the store clerk with a large kitchen knife. Police say the woman also forced the clerk into a large walk-in cooler.

The woman was last seen wearing a gold and tan colored Texas State University hat, black short sleeve hoodie and black pants.

Police say she left the gas station on foot and traveled in the direction of Redwood Road.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Aubry by calling 512-753-2306 or emailing paubry@sanmarcostx.gov.

