Man arrested after following victim home from ATM, robbing him of nearly $4,000 cash at gunpoint, police say

SAN ANTONIO – A 25-year-old man is in police custody after he allegedly robbed a man at gunpoint of several thousand dollars cash, according to an arrest affidavit.

Shavano police say Dalyun Teat followed a man home from a Bank of America on De Zavala Road near Interstate 10 after he withdrew money from an account.

The affidavit said Teat opened the passenger door of the victim’s car in the parking lot and pointed a gun at the victim while demanding the cash.

Teat stole nearly $4,000 from the man before fleeing, police said.

The affidavit said officers later tracked down Teat by using security footage from several businesses, showing him follow the man.

Teat now faces charges of aggravated robbery.

