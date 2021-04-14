Man stabbed in abdomen during altercation at South Side group home, police say

Officers were called around 11:30 p.m. to the 1200 block of Pleasanton Road, not far from East Southcross and South Flores Street after receiving word of a person wounded.

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police are investigating after a man was stabbed on the city’s South Side late Tuesday night.

Officers were called around 11:30 p.m. to the 1200 block of Pleasanton Road, not far from East Southcross and South Flores Street after receiving word of a person wounded.

According to police, a man in his 50s was stabbed in the abdomen during an argument at a group home style apartment.

Police said as many as five people have been detained as they work to get more information.

The man was living at the group home style apartment that had a common living area, kitchen and bathroom and the stabbing was the result of some type of altercation, police said.

Investigators say alcohol may have been a factor.

The victim did not provide much information and was taken to University Hospital by EMS. His condition is not currently known.

The investigation into the stabbing is ongoing, police said.