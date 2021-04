San Antonio police said two males in a black Toyota Nissan opened fire on a house and several vehicles around 4:15 p.m. in the 700 block of Frio City Road.

SAN ANTONIO – A drive-by shooting on the city’s West Side left one person injured Monday afternoon.

Police said two males in a black Toyota Nissan opened fire on a house and several vehicles around 4:15 p.m. in the 700 block of Frio City Road.

One person was wounded in the ankle, police said. The victim was taken to a hospital in stable condition.

Police are looking for the vehicle and a motive in the shooting.

