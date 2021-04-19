Two schools on lockdown as BCSO investigates incident in north Bexar County

The Bexar County Sheriff’s Office issued a public safety alert on its Facebook page Monday afternoon warning residents in far north Bexar County of an active investigation that is impacting two school campuses.

BCSO officials said they are working an incident in the 5600 block of Southern Oaks. That’s in the Wortham Oaks neighborhood near Evans Road.

Two nearby schools are on lockdown as a result -- Wortham Oaks Elementary School and Veterans Memorial High School.

A BCSO spokesperson confirmed to KSAT that the incident involves an assault, and deputies are attempting to make contact with a suspect inside a home.

BCSO said the lockdown was a safety precaution and all children are safe at this time.

Some streets in the vicinity are also impacted by the investigation.

This is a latebreaking story and will be updated as we get new information.