SAN ANTONIO – The San Antonio Police Department is searching for a 20-year-old man wanted for allegedly injuring a child.

Cristian Avila Martinez is wanted on two counts of injury to a child, police said.

Investigators believe he is in the San Antonio area.

No further information was immediately released about the crimes of which he is accused.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to contact 210-207-7614.

