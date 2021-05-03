Fallen officers honored during this year’s Texas Peace Officer Memorial

AUSTIN – The 2021 Texas Peace Officer Memorial was held in Austin on Sunday — an annual event that had to be canceled last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Officials honored over 40 officers, including a few from San Antonio.

Many men and women who died in the line of duty in the state of Texas were memorialized and state officers also paid their respects, including Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick.

“People think that law enforcement are superheroes but beneath it all you are just a momma, a daddy, a son or a daughter,” Patrick said.

Each name of a fallen officer who died in the line of duty was read aloud, including San Marcos Police Officer Justin Putnam.

Officers who lost their lives to COVID-19 were also recognized, like Bexar County Sheriff’s Deputy Timothy De La Fuente and Emergency Management Coordinator Kyle Coleman.

Texas Governor Greg Abbott was also in attendance at the event and was a keynote speaker.

“These courageous men and women gave their lives for a reason and that is so all of us can be safe. I can assure you we will never forget their heroism,” Gov. Abbott said.