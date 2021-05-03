May is Small Business Month: New resources, funding available to offset revenue loss during COVID-19 pandemic

SAN ANTONIO – May is Small Business Month and small businesses both around the country and around San Antonio have had unique obstacles over the last year.

“We had to learn how to survive and how to, I guess, kind of modernize; and how to keep the business going and flowing, which was out of our comfort zone,” Uriel Diaz, of Karolina’s Antiques said.

Uriel Diaz and his family own and operate Karolina’s Antiques.

“We were an antique store that has grown into something more. We love to work with local artists. We love to put our culture into everything we do. So now I say we’re antiques and gifts and just like San Antonio, overall,” Diaz said.

The designs, creations and customizations are unique and amazing, but it was because of a specific strategy that Karolina’s Antiques has been able to thrive.

“If you don’t have, you know, Instagram or Facebook and you have a small business, do you need to do it? You have to. It’s just like such an important part now of owning a small business,” Diaz said.

Ad

Small businesses worldwide have had a difficult year, but there are resources now available.

“We have been able to lucky enough to have been able to get one of the grants and then we’re hoping to be able to get another one,” Diaz said.

Ad