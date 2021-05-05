Mother pleading for information on son’s missing memorial, stolen truck

SAN ANTONIO – A mother is distraught after the memorial she created to remember her son disappeared.

Margo Jimenez is the mother of Ricky Delgado, who would have been 31 last month. Delgado died in a crash on Bandera Road near Loop 1604 in 2019.

Jimenez placed a memorial filled with crosses, notes and other sentimental items that belonged to Delgado in the spot where he died. She says she drove by the memorial this past Tuesday and saw everything was gone.

“He was the world to me. I would just ask them to please, even if you don’t say anything, just put that stuff back in a box and leave it at his memorial. I go there every day, twice a day. Please just bring it back because it means a lot to me and my family,” Jimenez said through tears.

Now, a large cross with purple balloons sits at the crash site.

Jimenez says a truck that belonged to her son was also stolen last year. She’s filed a police report and asks anyone with any information about the truck or Delgado’s missing memorial to contact police immediately.

The family is offering a reward for the return of both.