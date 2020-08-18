San Antonio mother offering $20,000 to get late son’s stolen truck back

SAN ANTONIO – A San Antonio woman is offering a $20,000 reward to anyone who returns her late son’s truck that was stolen this past weekend. It was taken from the Top Golf off of Loop 1604 and Interstate 10.

Margo Jimenez said the truck, which belonged to Ricky Delgado, 29, is priceless. It’s one of her most sentimental memories of him since he passed away in December.

“He was coming home Dec. 23,” Jimenez said. “We always kept in touch, on the phone or with text, no matter what. I happened to wake up at 1:30 a.m. and I noticed he wasn’t home. I texted him and asked, ‘Are you on your way home?’ He didn’t respond, which never happened. He always would respond right away. I texted again and got nothing so I figured he was at his dad’s place.”

The next day, she said she asked his father if he was with him.

“He said he didn’t hear from him but he was getting this link saying his truck was in an accident,” Jimenez said. “I said that was not his truck.”

Sadly, Jimenez would later learn that the truck involved in a fatal accident was her son’s.

“It was really hard for me and I am still to this very day trying to live each and every day without my son and it is impossible,” she said through tears. “They think he had a seizure and he went off the road and the truck flipped like three times.”

She said her son was a kind soul.

“He was a sweet, amazing, outgoing person,” Jimenez said. “He loved everybody and would never hurt anybody. He would do anything for his friends. When he passed away, I couldn’t believe how many friends reached out to me and showed up at his services.”

The pair were super close.

“They would tell us we were still attached because we were always together always did stuff together,” she laughed. “We were always doing things. He loved to shop and he loved his baseball caps. He must have had 200-300 caps. He loved his tennis shoes and just loved fore everything to match. He was like my best friend.”

They even got matching tattoos symbolizing her fight against breast cancer.

“He called me from the tattoo shop and said, ‘Mom, I am getting a tattoo for breast cancer awareness. Will you come get it with me?’ I said yes. He has one that says mom and I have one with the date I was diagnosed with cancer.”

Jimenez, who has had to take medication to cope with the loss of her son, said she got the bad news about his truck Saturday.

“I get a phonemail from Ricky’s dad and he sounded really down,” Jimenez said. “I said, ‘What’s wrong?’ He said, ‘You are never going to believe this.’ He said, ‘Somebody stole Junior’s truck. I said, ‘What! You have got to be kidding me!’ I said, ‘Oh my God. What is next?’ We are still trying to deal with his death and this happens. “I said, ‘Wow.’ I just prayed to the lord because I don’t think I can take much more. I can’t.”

The truck that was stolen was Delgado’s navy blue F-250. Jimenez said it’s a King Ranch Edition and a diesel motor.

“That was his baby,” Jimenez said. “He bought it. He paid for it. He did a lot of work on that truck. He bought the wheels and put a turbo in it. He called it his Magoo. He bless a gasket on it and it would have cost so much money to get it fixed. He planned to do that but never got around to it.”

For his services, his friends and work family at Truck Source Diesel cleaned up his truck and presented it to his family.

“When we were at the church, the Father let us have a few minutes before we went in. They pulled up and I was wondering what they were doing and I hear all the big trucks from TSD and I said, ‘oh my gosh!’ I just started crying. That was hi truck. It looked fabulous.”

They group later surprised her after getting the engine to work again.

“That day is when Magoo was trying to be on the road,” Jimenez laughed. “We got it running. I was excited to drive it to Fedex where we worked because so many people were excited to see it again.”

Jimenez said it is very important to get the truck back.

“We just want the truck back,” Jimenez said. “Leave it somewhere and just call police. Having the truck stolen is like losing my son all over again. We know in our hearts how much that vehicle meant to us. I could literally feel the pain that he may have endured in the accident. When this happened, I started feeling this pain.”

Jimenez is now offering $20,000 for the return of her son’s vehicle.

“This is all we had left of one of Ricky’s prized possessions that he just loved probably more than us,” she laughed. “Just bring it back.”

If you see the truck, you are urged to call the police.

The license plate number is GKG 9220.