Fishing guide gets video of alligator in Calaveras Lake

Calaveras Lake, TEXAS – Many people don’t realize that there are alligators in Bexar County, but there are.

A fishing guide at Calaveras Lake got proof of that on video last weekend when he recorded an alligator floating in the southeast Bexar County lake not far from where people were fishing from the shore.

“They had no idea he was there,” said Travis Franke of San Antonio Fishing Charters.

Franke took the video from a pier and estimated the alligator to be about 7 to 8 feet long.

As a fishing guide for many years, Franke has seen several alligators in local waterways.

“It’s part of Texas that makes Texas cool,” he said.

Franke said until now, he hadn’t seen an alligator in a couple of years and says they usually come and go from the more populated areas of the lake after heavy rains. After all, alligators generally don’t like to be around people as much as we don’t want to be around them.

“He’ll probably head to the west side of the lake where the water is warmer and where there are fewer people and boats,” Franke said.

