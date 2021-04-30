Two San Antonio lakes will be regularly stocked with catfish this summer

SAN ANTONIO – The Texas Parks and Wildlife Department started stocking catfish in Texas lakes as part of the Neighborhood Fishin’ program on April 23.

Thousands of catfish are expected to be stocked in neighborhood lakes across Texas through Nov. 1 including San Antonio’s Southside Lions Park and Miller’s Pond.

In previous years, TPWD announced specific stocking dates for catfish, but the website says this season “exact dates and times will not be posted.”

During the 2019 catfish season, Southside Lions Park was stocked with more catfish than any other lake in the program.

The program is part of an effort by TPWD to bring fishing experiences to urban centers and get Texas families to connect with nature.

Sites open for fishing will be stocked regularly through the end of October, according to TPWD, with the exception of August due to high water temperatures.

A fishing license is required for adult anglers and can be purchased starting at $11 for a one-day, all-water access license. Children aged 16 and younger fish for free. You can purchase a license at local retailers or online here.

Anglers no longer need to carry their paper fishing license. A legible digital photo, emailed receipt, online purchase record or digital copy of your fishing license is also acceptable.