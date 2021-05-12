La Vernia High School campus closed due to COVID-19 case at prom

LA VERNIA, Texas – La Vernia Independent School District officials have closed down the high school campus after a student who attended prom over the weekend tested positive for COVID-19, according to a letter from the school’s principal that went home to parents on Wednesday.

Students at La Vernia High School were sent home on Wednesday afternoon and told not to return to campus until Wednesday, May 19. The students will have remote-only learning for the next four days and all extra-curricular activities and school events are canceled until May 19.

According to an online COVID-19 statistic chart for the district, the high school has seven current positive cases among students as of Wednesday afternoon with 18 others having close contact.

There are about 1,000 students enrolled at the school.

