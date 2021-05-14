San Antonio police searching for suspect in Cricket Wireless robbery

San Antonio police and Crime Stoppers are searching for a suspect who was involved in the robbery of a Cricket Wireless store.

The robbery happened at 10:25 a.m., May 3, at the Cricket Wireless store on 833 Fresno Street in San Antonio, according to authorities.

The suspect threatened an employee with a weapon and demanded money from the register, according to police. The employee complied and the suspect then fled the scene on foot.

Anyone with more information on the robbery is asked to call authorities.

Crime Stoppers may pay a reward up to $5,000 for the arrest of the suspect. You can call them at 210-207-7579.