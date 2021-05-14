Weekend closure of Interstate 10 near Boerne postponed again due to possible stormy weather

The U.S. Highway 87 (Main Street) bridge over Interstate 10 is set to be demolished.

SAN ANTONIO – The Texas Department of Transportation has postponed the weekend closure of a portion of Interstate 10 in Boerne due to weather.

The east and westbound lanes of Interstate 10 between State Highway 46 (Bandera Road) and Scenic Loop had been scheduled to close from Friday night to Monday morning due to construction.

That work has been rescheduled for the weekend of May 21-24, TxDOT said Wednesday.

Crews will use that time to demolish the existing U.S. Highway 87 (Main Street) bridge.

Westbound traffic will take Exit 542 Business U.S. 87 and use the frontage road until the next available entrance ramp. Eastbound traffic will exit near SH 46 and use the frontage road until the next available entrance ramp near Scenic Loop.

The underpass of Scenic Loop and I-10 will be closed to traffic.

Northbound Scenic Loop traffic will be required to turn right on the frontage road and use the Balcones Creek intersection. Southbound traffic will be required to turn right on the frontage road and use the SH 46 intersection.

Ad

POSTPONED: Due to weather forecasts, this weekend's closure on I-10 in @Boerne_TX has been postponed to May 21 - May 24. https://t.co/0kxKAqF5UB — TxDOT San Antonio (@TxDOTSanAntonio) May 12, 2021

Construction work is subject to change, according to TxDOT.

This is the second delay in the construction plan due to the Bexar County area’s recent stormy weather.

Scattered storms are expected Saturday afternoon, and strong storms and heavy rain are possible overnight into Sunday.

Storms are expected to stick around through Wednesday.

Read also: